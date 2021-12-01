City of Dothan encourages local shopping for the holiday season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - " ‘Tis the season to shop local” is the message Mayor Mark Saliba wants Dothan residents to remember this holiday season.

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Dothan, Houston County, and the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority kicked off the “Shop Local It Makes Cents” holiday campaign earlier today at Downtown Books to encourage buying from small businesses in the city.

Small business owners from across the city gathered in the store encouraging patrons to remember how big of an impact their spending can make on the city’s economy.

“When they shop local, those dollars stay local for businesses, but also the tax revenue that means so much here for this local economy and community,” says Brad Kimbro, Chairman, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kimbro says it was good seeing all of the business owners and patrons coming together today. He hopes the city can attract more business to the city soon.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.