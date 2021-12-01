Children can now drop of “Letters to Santa” in downtown Ozark

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Santa Claus has dropped off a special gift to Ozark boys and girls, his “Letters to Santa” mailbox now sits by the Christmas tree downtown.

Children can send Santa a Christmas wish list or just a special letter. His elves will deliver these letters to Santa so he can respond to each and every one of them.

Letters left must contain a self addressed stamped envelope in order to receive a response back.

“Well, it gets families out and about and it allows them to not only to view Ozark but also to get other things involved,” said Layla Ard - Letters to Santa.

The “Letters to Santa” box will be left up for just a couple weeks after Christmas so children can also send thank you letters to Santa.

You can also keep up-to-date on events with “Letters to Santa” on the Everything Ozark Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.