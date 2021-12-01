Advertisement

Children can now drop of “Letters to Santa” in downtown Ozark

“Letters to Santa” mailbox now sits by the Christmas tree downtown.
"Letters to Santa" mailbox now sits by the Christmas tree downtown.
By Abby Nelson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Santa Claus has dropped off a special gift to Ozark boys and girls, his “Letters to Santa” mailbox now sits by the Christmas tree downtown.

Children can send Santa a Christmas wish list or just a special letter. His elves will deliver these letters to Santa so he can respond to each and every one of them.

Letters left must contain a self addressed stamped envelope in order to receive a response back.

“Well, it gets families out and about and it allows them to not only to view Ozark but also to get other things involved,” said Layla Ard - Letters to Santa.

The “Letters to Santa” box will be left up for just a couple weeks after Christmas so children can also send thank you letters to Santa.

You can also keep up-to-date on events with “Letters to Santa” on the Everything Ozark Facebook page.

