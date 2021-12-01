Annual Christmas parade to take place in downtown Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula’s annual Christmas parade is set for next week.

The parade will be held in Downtown Eufaula and will begin at 5 p.m.

The event will start with line up on North Randolph facing south. It will then proceed to East Broad Street heading east, before taking a U-turn on East Broad at the post office. The route will begin to head west on East Broad and return to to North Randolph.

Santa will also be in the downtown gazebo from 2 - 4 p.m. on December 7 - and there will also be free face painting.

