Advertisement

Annual Christmas parade to take place in downtown Eufaula

(City of Kannapolis)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula’s annual Christmas parade is set for next week.

The parade will be held in Downtown Eufaula and will begin at 5 p.m.

The event will start with line up on North Randolph facing south. It will then proceed to East Broad Street heading east, before taking a U-turn on East Broad at the post office. The route will begin to head west on East Broad and return to to North Randolph.

Santa will also be in the downtown gazebo from 2 - 4 p.m. on December 7 - and there will also be free face painting.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cierra Goodson booking photo.
Arrest has been made in murder of Houston County man
Wiregrass Commons Mall Chick-fil-A restaurant closing
Wiregrass Chick-fil-A will close after 35 years
Ty'Shauwn Bryant's booking photo.
Fed marshals nab Dothan murder suspect on the run
Houston Co. sheriff's office investigates a suspicious death.
Sheriff: Investigators “relentless” in murder case, identify victim
Heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 85 between Daleville and Clayhatchee.
Law Enforcement: Missing Person found dead in Dale County

Latest News

All In Credit Union awards $140,000 in grants to Wiregrass groups
Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce hosting “Secrets to Santa”
Jamie and Cynthia Holderfield share their adoption story for National Adopton Month.
Wiregrass family shares their journey for National Adoption Month
Local business owners gather at Downtown Books to encourage buying from small businesses in the...
City of Dothan encourages local shopping for the holiday season