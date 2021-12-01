All In Credit Union awards $140,000 in grants to Wiregrass groups

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from All In Credit Union.

(Press Release) -- Daleville, Ala. – Dec. 1, 2021 – All In Credit Union will be spreading Christmas cheer to ten charitable organizations by awarding more than $140,000 in grants as part of its annual holiday tradition. This is the fourth consecutive year that All In has donated more than $100,000 in grants to organizations that make a positive impact in their communities.

Bobby Michael, All In Credit Union President/CEO commented, “When developing this project, one of our objectives was to provide funds to organizations whose dreams exceeded their existing capital. Through a rigorous application and interview process, the ten organizations selected displayed a compelling case to be chosen as one of our grant recipients.”

All In Board Chairman, Charlie Mingus, explained, “In 2018, our Board of Directors made a commitment to donate $100,000 from our Helping Hands Foundation to enhance the lives of others in a way that exemplifies the credit union philosophy of ‘People Helping People.’ This is in addition to the many sponsorships and donations made throughout the year to local schools, sports and charities.”

Lisa Hales, All In’s Senior Vice President of Member Experience who was instrumental in the creation of the Helping Hands Foundation stated, “There is a culture of giving that permeates this organization. Whether lending support for local events through volunteering or ensuring that children and local nursing home residents receive the items on their Christmas wish list, you will find our employees giving back to the community in ways both large and small. As we like to say, ‘We Give Back’ is more than a hashtag at All In.”

According to Michael, the unusual gift is not out of the ordinary for the $2.1 billion credit union with a heartbeat for doing good. “The organizations selected to receive grants are only a few of the many nonprofits making a lasting difference every day. We are extremely pleased to share our resources in order to enhance the work they do and impact the lives of more people than ever before.”

Organizations chosen to receive a 2021 grant awards are:

Alabama Florida Council of the Boy Scouts

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Alabama located in Ozark

Coffee County Family Services

Dumas Wesley Community Center

Enterprise YMCA

Food for Thought

Girl Scouts Gateway Council

House of Ruth

Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy

United Methodist Children’s Home

Michael concluded, “In addition to the good work these organizations do, their willingness to participate in the grant process demonstrates their ability to serve as good stewards of the money they will be receiving.”

Application requests for the 2022 All In Credit Union grants will be announced in July as part of the Credit Union’s continued commitment to give back to the community through its Helping Hands Foundation which was established in 2016.

