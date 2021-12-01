Advertisement

3rd grader making an impact in the Wiregrass

Yard sale for canned goods
Yard sale for canned goods(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - You’re never too young to make an impact on the community.

For the second year in a row, Thaddeus Brown’s yard sale is working to stop hunger in the Wiregrass.

“He’s collected things, and just went all out again to make sure no one goes hungry,” explains Melanie Brown, Thaddeus’ mom. “It really touched him; I think it really broke his heart that people go to bed hungry.”

By accepting payment in the form of canned goods, the 3rd grader is gaining thousands of non-perishable foods for Miracle on Foster St.

Thaddeus expresses, “We have clothes, we have toys, we have bikes, we have furniture.”

Last year his sale brought in around $2,000 cans, allowing Mulkey Elementary to rise to the top spot for the Wiregrass school challenge.

“This year, I asked him what his goal was, and he said, ‘I’m not gonna make a number, my goal is that nobody goes hungry on Christmas in the Wiregrass,’” says Brown.

He’s inspiring people of all ages to want to give back.

Brown finishes, “I know a lot of people want to give, but they need that extra push or exactly know how can I do it, and I think watching a child do it, really just brings the community together.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

