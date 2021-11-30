Wiregrass businesses see record sales after Black Friday shopping

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Cyber Monday is one of the busiest online shopping days of the year, following packed shops and stores this weekend.

Many Wiregrass businesses are thankful for the boost.

News 4 spoke with a few business owners in downtown Enterprise this weekend. They said they were on their way to record-breaking sales.

That trend continued, bringing holiday cheer to a bustling business district.

Shopping in downtown Enterprise like other places started early on Black Friday.

“Probably for the first time ever, we had people standing out here waiting on doorbusters at seven o’clock at all the stores downtown,” said Chad Wester, Owner of Boll Weevil Soap Company.

Willow Jade Boutique opened in downtown Enterprise five months ago.

“So many people came through that we had not met before, and we’re so thankful for that and it seems like we’re growing all the time, and Black Friday was a phenomenal day,” said Pam Tyner, Owner of Willow Jade Boutique. “It was the kickoff to Christmas shopping down here.”

Friday’s shoppers more than doubled the boutique’s previous sales record.

“We did not expect to do as well as we have, we are just like overwhelmed by the amount of people that come in here,” Tyner added.

After 25 years of business, Boll Weevil Soap Company had a day, they’d never seen before.

“We really, really had a great day,” Wester finished. “It was a record-breaking sales day for us the best sales day we’ve ever had in the history of the company, and I know that several of our other neighbors have said that they were experiencing the same thing.”

Up 25% year over year, a number consistent with many downtown merchants.

The day shattered the previous record last year’s Whoville event.

Both businesses are pretty excited and Whoville is coming up this weekend!

For that, downtown is expecting upwards of 15,000 patrons on main street throughout the day.

Whoville will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 4th.

