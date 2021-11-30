Advertisement

Real Christmas Tree Tips

Kick off the holiday season with a tree lighting in downtown Cape
Kick off the holiday season with a tree lighting in downtown Cape(tcw-kfvs12)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Approximately 27 million live Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. each year. News 4′s Emily Acton visited a local nursery today to find the perfect recipe to keep your trees alive and full throughout the holiday season.

The average life span of a cut tree is four to five weeks but that’s only with the proper care. When it comes to keeping your Christmas tree alive all season long there are many wives tales on how to do so....

David Carroll of Carroll Nurseries says you should stick to the basics.

“First of all you need a fresh cut at the base of the tree. And that will allow the tree to take up fresh water. And you don’t need to use anything but regular tap water. No need for sprite aspirin sugar none of that. “(Carroll)

The environment where your tree is kept is also important. A warmer home can harm your tree.

For more information on how to keep your tree alive and your home safe visit the link below:

Christmas Tree Safety

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Wiregrass Commons Mall Chick-fil-A restaurant closing
Wiregrass Chick-fil-A will close after 35 years
Houston Co. sheriff's office investigates a suspicious death.
Sheriff: Investigators “relentless” in murder case, identify victim
Cierra Goodson booking photo.
Arrest has been made in murder of Houston County man
Ty'Shauwn Bryant's booking photo.
Fed marshals nab Dothan murder suspect on the run
Geneva County police are looking for James Arnold.
Man stabbed at Thanksgiving family gathering in Hartford

Latest News

Calling all jigsaw lovers! Puzzlemania on Dec. 15
(Source: TROY University)
TROY’s Rosa Parks Museum plans observances for Rosa Parks Day
Former Dothan mayor Larry Register dies
Former Dothan mayor Larry Register dies
LifeSouth holds 10th annual block party blood drive in Tiger Town
LifeSouth hosts ‘Thanks for Giving’ blood drive incentive