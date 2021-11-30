Real Christmas Tree Tips

Approximately 27 million live Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. each year. News 4′s Emily Acton visited a local nursery today to find the perfect recipe to keep your trees alive and full throughout the holiday season.

The average life span of a cut tree is four to five weeks but that’s only with the proper care. When it comes to keeping your Christmas tree alive all season long there are many wives tales on how to do so....

David Carroll of Carroll Nurseries says you should stick to the basics.

“First of all you need a fresh cut at the base of the tree. And that will allow the tree to take up fresh water. And you don’t need to use anything but regular tap water. No need for sprite aspirin sugar none of that. “(Carroll)

The environment where your tree is kept is also important. A warmer home can harm your tree.

For more information on how to keep your tree alive and your home safe visit the link below:

