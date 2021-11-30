Man stabbed at Thanksgiving family gathering in Hartford

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - What started off as a happy holiday gathering on Sunnyside Lane in Hartford Thursday, resulted in a harmful dispute.

Geneva County police are looking for James Arnold.

He’s accused of stabbing his “future brother-in-law” in the back on Thanksgiving evening. Arnold left the scene before investigators arrived.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said right now, they don’t know what led up to the stabbing but believe alcohol was involved. Sheriff Helms tells News 4 after speaking with a witness, the victim was pulled away before being stabbed again. The victim is doing okay.

Now Arnold is wanted on a felony assault.

“If anybody knows where he’s at, please call us or if he sees this, he needs to turn himself in,” Sheriff Helms said.

If you know where Arnold is, call the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office at (334)684-5660.

