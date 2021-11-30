Advertisement

Legal Talk Tuesday: Can I keep a wild squirrel as a pet?

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan address the question “Can I keep a squirrel as a pet?”
By WTVY Staff
Nov. 30, 2021
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan address the question “Can I keep a squirrel as a pet?” They then discuss Alabama laws regarding keeping wild animals as pets.

