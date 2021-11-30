Law Enforcement: Missing Person found dead in Dale County

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Law enforcement say a reported missing person has been found dead in Dale County.

Tuesday there was a heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 85 between Daleville and Clayhatchee. Units on the scene came from the Daleville Department of Public Safety and Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

News4 reporter Nick Brooks says it began as a missing person investigation, but the person has been found dead.

We will continue to bring you information as the story develops.

