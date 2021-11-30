Advertisement

Law enforcement encourages parents to monitor child’s social media accounts

This is out of safety of the child’s being.
A phone showing popular social media accounts.
A phone showing popular social media accounts.(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After a traumatizing event last week between a Geneva teen and a South Florida man law enforcement are reminding parents of the dangers social media can have.

These platforms allows users to stay connected and meet new people. But, chatting with strangers online can quickly develop into a threatening situation, especially for children.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry breaks down the risks of social media.

Minors can be exposed to inappropriate content. Their home or schools can be easily found by oversharing personal information. Also, they can be exposed to dangerous people.

One of the biggest concerns: anybody can pose as anyone online.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said parent involvement is crucial when it comes to minor social media accounts.

“The thing the parents need to be doing is looking at what their children are looking at and who they are talking to,” Sheriff Helms said. “You know, we had an incident last year somebody from Georgia who was an adult and a juvenile here, I mean it happens a lot. And here we’ve got another one.”

Any time you suspect of a child having an inappropriate relationship with an adult, call the National CyberTipline at (800)843-5678.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Wiregrass Commons Mall Chick-fil-A restaurant closing
Wiregrass Chick-fil-A will close after 35 years
Houston Co. sheriff's office investigates a suspicious death.
Sheriff: Investigators “relentless” in murder case, identify victim
Cierra Goodson booking photo.
Arrest has been made in murder of Houston County man
Ty'Shauwn Bryant's booking photo.
Fed marshals nab Dothan murder suspect on the run
Geneva County police are looking for James Arnold.
Man stabbed at Thanksgiving family gathering in Hartford

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Six
The paths of all 21 named storms this year.
Hurricane season 2021 comes to a close
WTVY Wx Logo
Chilly Nights, Warmer Days
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street