Law enforcement encourages parents to monitor child’s social media accounts

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After a traumatizing event last week between a Geneva teen and a South Florida man law enforcement are reminding parents of the dangers social media can have.

These platforms allows users to stay connected and meet new people. But, chatting with strangers online can quickly develop into a threatening situation, especially for children.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry breaks down the risks of social media.

Minors can be exposed to inappropriate content. Their home or schools can be easily found by oversharing personal information. Also, they can be exposed to dangerous people.

One of the biggest concerns: anybody can pose as anyone online.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said parent involvement is crucial when it comes to minor social media accounts.

“The thing the parents need to be doing is looking at what their children are looking at and who they are talking to,” Sheriff Helms said. “You know, we had an incident last year somebody from Georgia who was an adult and a juvenile here, I mean it happens a lot. And here we’ve got another one.”

Any time you suspect of a child having an inappropriate relationship with an adult, call the National CyberTipline at (800)843-5678.

