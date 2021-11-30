Fed marshals nab Dothan murder suspect on the run

NEWNAN, Ga. (WTVY) -Ty’Shauwn Bryant, wanted in the murder of a Dothan woman, has been captured in Georgia. Federal marshals nabbed him either late Monday or early Tuesday in Newnan, 40 miles southeast of Atlanta, per multiple sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Dothan police have not issued a statement on the arrest.

Bryant, 22, becomes the third man charged in the death of Christina Moore, shot on September 6, 2020 in a barrage of gunfire that riddled her South Lena Street home as she slept.

Police are confident another person inside the home who they won’t identify was the intended target.

Investigators identified Bryant as a suspect last month after receiving information of his alleged involvement and, unable to locate him in Dothan, issued a nationwide alert for his arrest.

He faces one count of Capital Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder involving others in the home and awaits extradition.

This is not Bryant’s first brush with the law. In 2018, Dothan police charged him with shooting into an occupied building, but a judge dismissed that case because witnesses refused to cooperate.

Also charged in Moore’s death are Dontavion McCree and Phillip Barkley, Junior, who await trial.

