Advertisement

On the dotted line: JoAnna Marshall signs with Shelton State

By Justin McNelley
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Midland City, Ala. (WTVY) - Another Dale County is headed to the next level.

Softball standout JoAnna Marshall signed her letter of intent to play at Shelton State.

The senior outfielder will join a very talented Bucs team that went 21-18 a season ago. Marhsall believes her speed will help her both on offense and defense and can’t wait to hit the ground running after her senior year with the Warriors.

“The first time I went up to Shelton State and took a tour, it was absolutely beautiful and I just knew from the start I wanted to go there,” said Marshall. “Coach Buddy is very nice. He’s very funny. He’s just a coach I’d love to play for.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Wiregrass Commons Mall Chick-fil-A restaurant closing
Wiregrass Chick-fil-A will close after 35 years
Houston Co. sheriff's office investigates a suspicious death.
Sheriff: Investigators “relentless” in murder case, identify victim
James Abshire
Ozark counselor arrested on child sex crimes
Christmas Tree
BBB warns of the ‘12 Scams of Christmas’
Former Dothan mayor Larry Register dies
Former Dothan mayor Larry Register dies

Latest News

On the dotted line: JoAnna Marshall signs with Shelton State
On the dotted line: JoAnna Marshall signs with Shelton State
Wiregrass coaches compete in Punt, Pass, and Kick competition
Wiregrass coaches compete in Punt, Pass, and Kick competition
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier claps before kickoff of an NCAA college football...
Florida hires Billy Napier as next Head Coach
Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing...
Auburn students win $1 million bass fishing tournament