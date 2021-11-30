On the dotted line: JoAnna Marshall signs with Shelton State

Midland City, Ala. (WTVY) - Another Dale County is headed to the next level.

Softball standout JoAnna Marshall signed her letter of intent to play at Shelton State.

The senior outfielder will join a very talented Bucs team that went 21-18 a season ago. Marhsall believes her speed will help her both on offense and defense and can’t wait to hit the ground running after her senior year with the Warriors.

“The first time I went up to Shelton State and took a tour, it was absolutely beautiful and I just knew from the start I wanted to go there,” said Marshall. “Coach Buddy is very nice. He’s very funny. He’s just a coach I’d love to play for.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.