Chilly this morning, but a warm up is on the way

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A chilly start this morning as we are all waking up in the upper 20s to lower 30s! Buddle the kids up as they wait for the school bus this morning, we will see temperatures warm into the upper 60s for afternoon highs with plenty of sunshine once again this afternoon. The next few days will remain quiet with temperatures warming into the middle 70s by the end of the week. Our next front tries to push through over the weekend which should cool us off some just in time for the start of next week.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 68°. Winds Light N 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds Light & Variable 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 72°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 75° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 76° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 70° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 66° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 62° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 48° High: 74° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

