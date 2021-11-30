Chilly this morning, but a warm up is on the way

SYNOPSIS – A chilly start this morning as we are all waking up in the upper 20s to lower 30s! Buddle the kids up as they wait for the school bus this morning, we will see temperatures warm into the upper 60s for afternoon highs with plenty of sunshine once again this afternoon. The next few days will remain quiet with temperatures warming into the middle 70s by the end of the week. Our next front tries to push through over the weekend which should cool us off some just in time for the start of next week.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 68°. Winds Light N 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds Light & Variable 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 72°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 75° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 76° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 70° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 66° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 62° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 48° High: 74° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.