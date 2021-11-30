Chilly Nights, Warmer Days

SYNOPSIS – A warmer weather pattern is on the way to the Wiregrass. While we’ll see chilly nights this week with lows in the 40s, highs will continue to warm. We’ll go from the lower 70s Wednesday, to the middle 70s for the end of the week and the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds becoming calm.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 72°. Winds S-SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear, patchy fog. Low near 43°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 75° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 76° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 74° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 56° High: 70° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 72° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

