Child Advocacy Center introduces new project

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One local organization is using “Giving Tuesday” to announce a new community project.

The Child Advocacy Center is finding a way to further help the children they serve, inspired by Henry, their furriest employee!

“He is a one-year-old Australian shepherd,” says Terri Dubose, Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center. “His job is to offer hugs and pets and comfort and smiles to the children that come into the center.”

“Henry’s Closet” will provide children and their families the opportunity to shop free for basic needs.

Dubose explains, “We’re gonna start out with basic hygiene, household items, and basic clothing.”

The center needs community members to donate these items to get the project up and running.

“You can drop off here at the CAC, or you can go on our Amazon link, we have a whole wish list there that you can order from, and it can ship directly to our office,” says Dubose.

The goal is to give their clients a private place to shop for things they may not be able to afford.

“For some people it doesn’t seem like a big deal, but for others you know, to not have to worry about where you’re gonna get diapers that week, or something you may need for your home,” continues Dubose. “To know that we can offer that means a whole lot to us.”

Striving to ease the burden on children and families already faced with challenges.

After painting and assembling, along with getting donations in, the center is hopeful the closet will officially open in January.

Their Amazon Wish List link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2O2L8OQ8A0MOU/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex?fbclid=IwAR2tMAuM5tprmNsqjRtK909PBbslfNqf1VYdeAKbiIdz-LgBX9uhJMmRTVM

