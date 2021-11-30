Calling all jigsaw lovers! Puzzlemania on Dec. 15

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the City of Dothan and Dothan Leisure Services.

(Press Release) - Puzzlemania is a jigsaw puzzle competition for ages 8 and older and will be held at Wiregrass Park on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Teams will have two hours to complete a puzzle; the team who completes the puzzle first, within two hours, wins. If no team completes the puzzle within the allotted time, the remaining puzzle pieces will be counted and the team with the least remaining wins. In the event of a tie, five additional minutes will be given to work on the puzzle.

Participants must pre-register by December 10 at Wiregrass Park. The cost is $20 per team. For more information, please call 334-615-4740.

