Arrest has been made in murder of Houston County man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman has been charged with the murder of Hardy Gray, a 58-year-old man found shot at his Houston County home on Monday.

Cierra Lushawnda Goodson, 34, faces one count of Capital Murder committed during a robbery. The charge carries a possible death sentence.

Gray, who lived on 12-rural areas north of Cottonwood, was discovered inside his home. A pending autopsy will determine the time of death and how many times he had been shot.

A formal statement from Houston County Sheriff’s Office is forthcoming.

Goodson is held without bond.

