Wiregrass Chick-fil-A will close after 35 years
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Chick-fil-A located inside Wiregrass Commons Mall will close after November 30th.
In a post on Facebook, the location announced its final day after reportedly being open 35 years.
