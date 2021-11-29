Wiregrass Chick-fil-A will close after 35 years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Chick-fil-A located inside Wiregrass Commons Mall will close after November 30th.

In a post on Facebook, the location announced its final day after reportedly being open 35 years.

It is with great sadness that we announce tomorrow, November 30th, will be our last day of operations and we will be... Posted by Chick-fil-A Wiregrass Commons Mall on Monday, November 29, 2021

