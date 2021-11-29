Troy man charged with 4 counts of attempted murder

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder after a weekend shooting, according to the Troy Police Department.

Daryl Jerrell Davis, 31, of Troy, was arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday night in the 400 block of Aster Circle. He’s since been charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. and talked to multiple people, including a victim who suffered a graze wound. While processing the scene, law enforcement was notified that a person had gone to Troy Regional Medical Center by private vehicle for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

The person, whose injuries are not considered life-threatening, has since been transferred to a Montgomery hospital for additional treatment.

Davis was arrested without incident Sunday afternoon in Troy. He is being held in the Pike County Jail on a bond of $350,000.

A motive for the shooting was not clear. The case remains under investigation and the police department said it expects additional arrests will be made.

