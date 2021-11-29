Advertisement

Three roads to be resurfaced in Elba starting Monday

(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, November 29, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation project to resurface three routes in Elba will begin.

The project will consist of planing, resurfacing, and roadway markings on:

  • U.S. Highway 84 from Alabama Highway 203 to Alabama Highway 87;
  • Alabama Highway 87 from U.S. Highway 84 to Alabama Highway 203; and
  • Alabama Highway 189 from Alabama Highway 203 South to Alabama Highway 203 North.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits are possible throughout the project.

Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of crew members and equipment.

The approximately $1.8 million contract was awarded to Midsouth Paving, Inc., based out of Birmingham, Ala. who had the lowest bid that met project requirements.  The project is expected to be complete Spring 2022.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

