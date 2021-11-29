Senator Donnie Chesteen makes donation to Dothan City Schools

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the Dothan City Schools System.

(Press Release) -- Dothan City Schools recently received a very generous $15,000 donation from Senator Donnie Chesteen to further advance the educational success of Dothan City Schools.

“Senator Chesteen has been a lifetime supporter of public education; his experience as a classroom teacher and coach makes him acutely aware of the needs of education as well as the importance of public education,” says Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe. “This contribution is greatly appreciated.”

Thank you to Senator Chesteen for his continued support of Dothan City Schools.

