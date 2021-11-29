Advertisement

Senator Donnie Chesteen makes donation to Dothan City Schools

Pictured L to R: Dr. Dennis Coe, Superintendent, Dothan City Schools, and Senator Donnie Chesteen
Pictured L to R: Dr. Dennis Coe, Superintendent, Dothan City Schools, and Senator Donnie Chesteen(Source: Dothan City Schools)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the Dothan City Schools System.

(Press Release) -- Dothan City Schools recently received a very generous $15,000 donation from Senator Donnie Chesteen to further advance the educational success of Dothan City Schools.

“Senator Chesteen has been a lifetime supporter of public education; his experience as a classroom teacher and coach makes him acutely aware of the needs of education as well as the importance of public education,” says Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe. “This contribution is greatly appreciated.”

Thank you to Senator Chesteen for his continued support of Dothan City Schools.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston Co. sheriff's office investigates a suspicious death.
Man found dead, murder suspected
Wiregrass Chick-fil-A will close after 35 years
James Abshire
Ozark counselor arrested on child sex crimes
Christmas Tree
BBB warns of the ‘12 Scams of Christmas’
UPDATE: Murder arrest made in Enterprise shooting

Latest News

WTVY Wx Logo
Cold Overnight, But Warmer Days Are Ahead
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up, driver ID’d and questioned
WRGX First News at 4
(Source: TROY University)
TROY’s Rosa Parks Museum plans observances for Rosa Parks Day