Protect your belongings from Grinches this holiday season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People breaking into homes and cars by smashing windows, stealing packages, over four million property crime cases were reported last year.

Now that we’re in the holiday home-stretch, crooks are gearing up for another go.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says “‘Tis the season to be thieving,” because this time of year is when several cases are reported. This is Sheriff’s way of sharing an important warning about thefts and what people across the wiregrass can do to prevent them.

“You should be able to feel safe in your home, with your vehicle in your yard, but now a days, that doesn’t happen anymore,” Sheriff Helms said. “There is no respect for boundaries anymore as far as that.”

Sheriff Helms explains that more people are away from their homes during the holidays. It’s important to enjoy that time, but it’s also important to make sure your stuff stays safe while you’re gone.

He said these are the top ways to do that:

Lock household and car doors.

Do not leave stuff inside your vehicle.

And watch out for suspicious vehicles, especially is they are riding back and forth around the same property.

“Even at this day and time, we still have people leave their cars unlocked, with the keys in them, with their purses, weapons,” Sheriff Helms said.

Sheriff Helms adds for businesses owners, hiring extra staff to be alert for shoplifters during this time of year is worth it. And having cameras inside and outside of businesses are always helpful.

Sheriff Helms recommends writing down serial numbers for weapons and TV’s, because if you don’t and they are stolen, he said chances are “very slim” of getting them back.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.