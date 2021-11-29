Man found dead, murder suspected

HOUSTON CO., Ala. (WTVY) - A man found dead in a Houston County home may be a murder victim, though authorities have said little about the investigation. The victim was shot, according to those with knowledge of the matter.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been at the Billy Cherry Road scene since early Monday when the body was discovered, likely an indication that murder is the suspected cause of death.

HCSO has issued no official statement regarding the matter and the victim’s name has not been made public.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.