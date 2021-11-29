Advertisement

Man found dead, murder suspected

Victim found shot at at home in the Pansey community of Houston County.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON CO., Ala. (WTVY) - A man found dead in a Houston County home may be a murder victim, though authorities have said little about the investigation. The victim was shot, according to those with knowledge of the matter.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been at the Billy Cherry Road scene since early Monday when the body was discovered, likely an indication that murder is the suspected cause of death.

HCSO has issued no official statement regarding the matter and the victim’s name has not been made public.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

