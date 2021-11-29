Former Dothan mayor Larry Register dies
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Larry Register, who served one-term as Dothan’s mayor has died. He was 83.
Register, elected in 1985, may best be remembered for welcoming U.S. President Ronald Reagan to Dothan the following year. He was a successful businessman, developer, and among the most enthusiastic supporters of Dothan’s growth.
Register was also an Alabama state senator from 1970-1974.
Sunset Memorial Park will announce arrangements for Mayor Register later Monday.
