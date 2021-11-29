Advertisement

Former Dothan mayor Larry Register dies

Register, elected in 1985, may be best remembered for welcoming U.S. President Ronald Reagan to Dothan.
Former Dothan Mayor Larry Register (far right) is honored at a Dothan City Commission meeting.
Former Dothan Mayor Larry Register (far right) is honored at a Dothan City Commission meeting.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Larry Register, who served one-term as Dothan’s mayor has died. He was 83.

Register, elected in 1985, may best be remembered for welcoming U.S. President Ronald Reagan to Dothan the following year. He was a successful businessman, developer, and among the most enthusiastic supporters of Dothan’s growth.

Register was also an Alabama state senator from 1970-1974.

Sunset Memorial Park will announce arrangements for Mayor Register later Monday.

