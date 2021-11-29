FHP Holiday Driving Safety Tips: Check your tires.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Checking your tire pressure might not be at the forefront of your mind before you hit the open road for the holidays but it is important.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol in 2020, there were over 3,000 tire-related crashes in Florida.

So if you are traveling during this holiday season making sure your car is in tip-top shape because it could save your life.

“Plan your trip accordingly check your tire pressure check your tire wear,” Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol said. “We had over 3,000 crashes last year that resulted from poor tires. In that were over 180 serious injuries and 61 fatal’s that occurred just from tires alone. Tires are very important it is the foundation to what moves us across the highway safely.”

An additional holiday travel tip from FHP, never travel if you are tired. Driving if you have been deprived of sleep can be just as dangerous as driving under the influence

