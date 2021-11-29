Cold Overnight, But Warmer Days Are Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A cold night is on the way with low temperatures reaching the lower to middle 30s for early Tuesday. Freeze and frost advisories are posted. We’ll begin to warm-up as the week progresses, with upper 60s Tuesday and lower to middle 70s for the remainder of the week. Sunshine will dominate over the days ahead.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold with areas of frost and a light freeze in spots. Low near 35°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 68°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 72° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 75° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 76° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 70° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 66° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

