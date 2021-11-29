Advertisement

Chilly this morning with patchy fog

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A chilly start to the day with temperatures this morning in the upper 30s lower 40s. This afternoon will be filled with plenty of sunshine but we will only warm up into the lower 60s for highs. Tomorrow more of the same with plenty of sunshine and temperatures into the upper 60s. We will start a warming trend this week and by Friday we will see temperatures into the middle 70s for the first time in a while. No chance of rain for the rest of the week or into the weekend. A nice stretch of weather ahead!

TODAY – Sunny. High near 63°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 38°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 68°. Winds Light and Variable 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 70° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 73° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 75° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 74° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 62° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

