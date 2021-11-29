Chilly this morning with patchy fog

SYNOPSIS – A chilly start to the day with temperatures this morning in the upper 30s lower 40s. This afternoon will be filled with plenty of sunshine but we will only warm up into the lower 60s for highs. Tomorrow more of the same with plenty of sunshine and temperatures into the upper 60s. We will start a warming trend this week and by Friday we will see temperatures into the middle 70s for the first time in a while. No chance of rain for the rest of the week or into the weekend. A nice stretch of weather ahead!

TODAY – Sunny. High near 63°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 38°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 68°. Winds Light and Variable 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 70° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 73° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 75° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 74° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 62° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.