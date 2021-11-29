Better Business Bureau warns of 12 Scams of Christmas

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Better Business Bureau is warning everyone to be aware of the 12 Scams of Christmas. The top scams from Better Business Bureau’s naughty list are misleading social media ads leading to fake websites , holiday job scams that offer a big paycheck, and fake charities.

Pay close attention to fake charities ahead of Giving Tuesday. The holidays are the biggest time of year for scams. Social media is flooded with both real and fake ads many tailored to the season. Differentiating the two has gotten more difficult because of look-a-like websites.

The BBB says the best way to tell the pro’s from the con’s is to take time and pay attention.

Garet Smitherman, Vice President of Marketing and Communications Central and South Alabama said, “The most effective thing that consumers can do is just be aware that they are out there and how many different varieties there are. You don’t have to know every detail of every type of scam to protect yourself. It’s mostly being conscious and staying conscious about the attempts that are out there and ultimately finding and working with people that you trust.”

If you’re donating to a charity, check its authenticity.

Give.org is the Better Business Bureau’s review site and Guidestar.org shows the charity’s tax filings. A full list of the top 12 scams of christmas and how to avoid them can be found here.

