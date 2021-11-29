Advertisement

Alabama inmate who survived execution attempt dies of cancer

Doyle Lee Hamm
Doyle Lee Hamm(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama inmate whose execution by lethal injection was halted three years ago after the execution team could not find a usable vein has died after a long fight with cancer.

Doyle Hamm’s attorney, Bernard Harcourt, told al.com Hamm had lymphoma, and complications from the disease contributed to his death Sunday. He was 64.

Hamm was scheduled to be put to death for the 1987 slaying of motel clerk Patrick Cunningham, but Alabama officials stopped the effort in 2018 after the execution team had trouble connecting the intravenous line.

The state later agreed to a settlement that allowed Hamm to avoid a second trip to the state’s death chamber.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Abshire
Ozark counselor arrested on child sex crimes
Christmas Tree
BBB warns of the ‘12 Scams of Christmas’
UPDATE: Murder arrest made in Enterprise shooting
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
The Iron Bowl - Wins and Losses through the years

Latest News

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
Live at Lunch Giving Tuesday Interview
Live at Lunch Giving Tuesday Interview
Former Dothan Mayor Larry Register (far right) is honored at a Dothan City Commission meeting.
Former Dothan mayor Larry Register dies
Houston Co Shooting
Houston Co Shooting
Live at Lunch Tour of Homes Interview
Christmas Tour of Homes Interview