Alabama inmate who survived execution attempt dies of cancer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama inmate whose execution by lethal injection was halted three years ago after the execution team could not find a usable vein has died after a long fight with cancer.

Doyle Hamm’s attorney, Bernard Harcourt, told al.com Hamm had lymphoma, and complications from the disease contributed to his death Sunday. He was 64.

Hamm was scheduled to be put to death for the 1987 slaying of motel clerk Patrick Cunningham, but Alabama officials stopped the effort in 2018 after the execution team had trouble connecting the intravenous line.

The state later agreed to a settlement that allowed Hamm to avoid a second trip to the state’s death chamber.

