Advertisement

Absentee request deadline trips voters under new Georgia law

Voting
Voting(Absentee request deadline trips voters under new Georgia law.)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:43 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — More than half of absentee ballot applications rejected in Georgia in advance of the Nov. 2 elections were turned down because they came in after a deadline created in Georgia’s new voting law.

News outlets report 52 percent of applications were rejected because voters asked for an absentee ballot within the last 11 days before the election. The deadline was created in Senate Bill 202.

The law also limited absentee voting by restricting drop boxes and requiring voters to prove they had a driver’s license or other state identification when applying.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Abshire
Ozark counselor arrested on child sex crimes
Christmas Tree
BBB warns of the ‘12 Scams of Christmas’
UPDATE: Murder arrest made in Enterprise shooting
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
The Iron Bowl - Wins and Losses through the years

Latest News

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
Live at Lunch Giving Tuesday Interview
Live at Lunch Giving Tuesday Interview
Former Dothan Mayor Larry Register (far right) is honored at a Dothan City Commission meeting.
Former Dothan mayor Larry Register dies
Houston Co Shooting
Houston Co Shooting
Live at Lunch Tour of Homes Interview
Christmas Tour of Homes Interview