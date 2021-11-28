Advertisement

Florida hires Billy Napier as next Head Coach

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier claps before kickoff of an NCAA college football...
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier claps before kickoff of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State in Lafayette, La., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After roughly a week of speculation, it looks like Billy Napier will become the next head coach of the Florida Gators football team.

According to a report by The Athletics Bruce Feldman, Florida and the Louisiana head coach are finalizing the deal, and it’s expected to be agreed upon by Sunday afternoon.

If the deal goes through, Napier will become the fourth head coach for the football program in the last eight years. He will take over a team that finished the 2021 regular season at 6-6. His predecessor, Dan Mullen was fired before the final game of the season after losing four of the team’s previous five contests.

In Napier’s four seasons at the helm of the Ragin Cajuns’ he guided the program to a 39-12 record. This season, Louisiana is 11-1 with a final game to play on Saturday, December 4.

To give Florida fans a little more reassurance, Napier’s squad won a conference title in 2020 after going 10-1.

The 42-year-old head coach previously had stops at Alabama and Clemson. He was the Tigers offensive coordinator when he was just 30 years old from 2009-10. He then left that role to be an analyst at Alabama under Jim McElwain and Nick Saban in 2011.

Napier bounced to various programs after that as a position’s coach, but got his big break when he became the Ragin Cajun’s head coach in 2017.

UPDATE:

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Florida announced it had completed its deal to hire Billy Napier as the next head coach for the Gators football team.

Terms of the contract have not yet been released. Napier is the 28th coach to be hired in the history of the football program.

Napier will lead the Ragin’ Cajuns in this year’s Sun Belt Conference Championship Game when they face App State Saturday, Dec. 4. according to a press release by the university.

He will arrive in Gainesville Sunday, Dec. 5 and a press conference will be held that same day on campus.

