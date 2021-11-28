Dry Pattern This Week

SYNOPSIS – A dry pattern for this upcoming week. We can expect temperatures starting off the week in the 60s for the highs and ending the week in the 70s. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to lower 50s by the end of the week.

TONIGHT – Overcast. Low near 38°. Winds W 5.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 63°. NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 38°. Winds N 10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 45° High: 71°

THR: MOstly Sunny. Low: 47° High: 73°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 48° High: 76°

SUN: Partly CLoudy. Low: 53° High: 73°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

