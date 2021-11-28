Advertisement

35-foot state Christmas tree to be displayed at Capitol

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The state Christmas tree is being delivered to the Alabama Capitol.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the tree will arrive Monday at around noon. This year’s tree is a 35-foot eastern red cedar grown in Fitzpatrick.

The tree will be displayed on the steps of the Alabama Capitol.

The tree will be decorated throughout the week ahead of the annual lighting ceremony on Friday.

