Great Week Ahead

SYNOPSIS – The week ahead is shaping up nicely. A small chance of rain sunday afternoon but after that we should remain dry the rest of the week. We can expect cold nights and warm days. We start off the week in the 60s for our highs but end the week in the lower to middle 70s. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to upper 40s.

TONIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 45°. Winds SW light.

TOMORROW – Partly CLoudy chance of showers late. High near 60°. W 5-10 mph. 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 38°. Winds W 10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 38° High: 65°

TUE: Mostly Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 45° High: 71°

THR: Mostly Sunny. Low: 47° High: 73°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75°

SAT: Partly CLoudy. Low: 48° High: 76°

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

