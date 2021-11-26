Advertisement

For Sears and Kmart, this could be the final holiday shopping season

The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.
The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This could be the last Black Friday ever for two of America’s iconic retail brands - Sears and Kmart.

When the two historic brands merged in 2005, there were 3,500 stores nationwide.

But now you’ll only find 21 full-line Sears stores left in the mainland U.S. and just six Kmarts.

Retail experts predict those numbers will be down to zero soon, but the big box retailers are not alone.

Lord and Taylor completely folded during the pandemic, and JCPenney was forced into bankruptcy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Murder arrest made in Enterprise shooting
Coach Saban speaks on fan expectations (SOURCE: The University of Alabama)
Nick Saban delivers fiery rant heading into Iron Bowl meeting with Auburn
33-year-old Anthony Salvador Ocasio
South Florida man arrested on sex charges in Holmes County
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama

Latest News

A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
A technical rope rescue team had to rescue a woman from a car wreck down a steep embankment in...
Woman survives 4 days trapped in freezing, wrecked car
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
Some indigenous people observed a National Day of Mourning at Plymouth Rock, Mass., on...
National Day of Mourning observed at Plymouth Rock