Ozark counselor arrested on child sex crimes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark counselor faces several charges including the electronic solicitation of a child.

Ozark police arrested 59-year-old James C. Abshire Jr. of Newton for possession with intent to disseminate child pornography, attempted electronic solicitation of a child and second degree receiving stolen property.

Abshire is a counselor at Arch Counseling in Ozark. Police complaints were filed against him for inappropriately touching an underage child in October.

When investigators issued a search warrant on his home investigators found child pornography on at least one computer device and a stolen firearm.

He was booked into the Dale County Jail on a $50,000 bond but has since been released.

