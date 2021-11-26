Advertisement

Ozark counselor arrested on child sex crimes

James Abshire
James Abshire(Dale County Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark counselor faces several charges including the electronic solicitation of a child.

Ozark police arrested 59-year-old James C. Abshire Jr. of Newton for possession with intent to disseminate child pornography, attempted electronic solicitation of a child and second degree receiving stolen property.

Abshire is a counselor at Arch Counseling in Ozark. Police complaints were filed against him for inappropriately touching an underage child in October.

When investigators issued a search warrant on his home investigators found child pornography on at least one computer device and a stolen firearm.

He was booked into the Dale County Jail on a $50,000 bond but has since been released.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: Murder arrest made in Enterprise shooting
Coach Saban speaks on fan expectations (SOURCE: The University of Alabama)
Nick Saban delivers fiery rant heading into Iron Bowl meeting with Auburn
33-year-old Anthony Salvador Ocasio
South Florida man arrested on sex charges in Holmes County
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama

Latest News

Small Business Saturday
Local small businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday
The Iron Bowl - Wins and Losses through the years
Zach Hatcher
A breezy and cooler Friday
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up