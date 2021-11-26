Local small businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We have hit the busiest shopping period of the season. As Black Friday is coming to an end many are planning their next purchases for Cyber Monday, there is one shopping day many often look over, Small Business Saturday.

“Well Small Business Saturday is usually one of our busiest days of the year.”

First observed in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a day focused on local business. One of Dothan’s newest small businesses is hoping to take advantage of the season.

“Well, we feel like we are able to curate our collection a little bit more tailored to our local concerns of what local people are thinking about or what they want to read about and then also we feel like we can create experiences an experience to come here again,” said Stacy Fountain - Downtown Books Owner.

A chance to cross needed holiday items off your list, while giving back.

“All of our employees are local, so we employ local people at my business I probably employ 15 people who are all local all of our tax dollars stay right here so it’s revenue for the city then you’re supporting people in your own community, your neighbors who are making a living and helping other make a living,” said Christy Keyton - Naomi & Olive Owner.

“When you’re shopping with someone who has a local business, they really are responsive to the needs of the community the specific needs for the community and because they love it, or they would probably be doing it somewhere else,” said Fountain.

Many of these business are just thankful to still be open after the pandemic.

“Nobody looks at their numbers from last year if you’re a small business because we were all just hoping to surviving,” said Keyton.

This year they are being a little more optimistic.

“I think people are shopping earlier this year I think they’re hearing the mantra of there’s not going to be anything left retailers couldn’t get what they needed, and we have plenty at Naomi & Olive we have anything to meet people’s gift needs,” said Keyton.

Businesses even told us that their Black Friday has been busier than they’ve ever seen.

