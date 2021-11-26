Legendary Broadway songwriter Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

(Gray News) - Stephen Sondheim, one of the most prolific composers and lyricists, died Friday. He was 91.

Sondheim’s close friend, lawyer F. RIchard Pappas, reported Sondheim’s death to the New York Times, saying it was sudden. Pappas said Sondheim had enjoyed Thanksgiving with friends the day before.

Sondheim’s contributions to the Broadway legacy include such huge hits as “West Side Story,” “Gypsy,” and “Company.”

His shows won six Tony Awards. Sondheim also won a Pulitzer Prize and in 2015, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.