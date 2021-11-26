Advertisement

The Iron Bowl - Wins and Losses through the years

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WSFA) - The fiercest rivalry in all of college football takes place each year in late November as the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn University Tigers meet in ‘The Iron Bowl,’ a series that earned its name following years of match-ups in Birmingham, a city rich in iron.

The series started in 1893 when the two teams met in Birmingham. Auburn clinched the first win of the series, which was played in February, then the second that November in Montgomery.

Despite the first game having been played more than 120 years ago, the teams have not met that many times. That’s because the Tide and Tigers skipped out on matchups between 1896 and 1900, then again for decades from 1907 to 1948.

To date, the teams have played each other 85 times in four different locations: Birmingham (53x), Tuscaloosa (13x), Montgomery (4x) and Auburn (15x).

2021 will mark the 86th meeting of the two teams and will be played in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Alabama had the advantage when playing in Birmingham (34-19) and the teams were tied when playing in Montgomery (2-2). The Iron Bowl is no longer played in those cities, having seen its last match-up in Montgomery back in 1903 and in Birmingham back in 1998.

The teams now alternate between Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium on even years and Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on odd years. Auburn retains a statistical advantage at both stadiums (10-5 in Auburn and 7-6 in Tuscaloosa).

Though the Tide has a losing record against the Tigers at home, Saban has closed the gap during his time at the Capstone. His teams have lost to the Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium just once. That was in 2010 when the Tigers came back from a 24-point deficit to beat the Tide on the way to an SEC Championship and the BCS National Championship.

WINS AND LOSSES THROUGH THE YEARS

THE EARLY YEARS (1893-1907)ALABAMAWIN NO.AUBURNWIN NO.LOCATION
1893 (FEBRUARY)--WINNER01BIRMINGHAM
1893 (NOVEMBER)--WINNER02MONTGOMERY
1894WINNER01--MONTGOMERY
1895--WINNER03TUSCALOOSA
1896 (NO GAME PLAYED)-----
1897 (NO GAME PLAYED)-----
1898 (NO GAME PLAYED)-----
1899 (NO GAME PLAYED)-----
1900WINNER04MONTGOMERY
1901WINNER05TUSCALOOSA
1902WINNER06BIRMINGHAM
1903WINNER02--MONTGOMERY
1904--WINNER07BIRMINGHAM
1905WINNER03--BIRMINGHAM
1906WINNER04--BIRMINGHAM
1907 (GAME ENDS IN TIE)----BIRMINGHAM

A FORTY YEAR DROUGH ENDS

THE MODERN YEARS (1948-PRESENT)ALABAMAWIN NO.AUBURNWIN NO.LOCATION
1948WINNER05--BIRMINGHAM
1949--WINNER08BIRMINGHAM
1950WINNER06--BIRMINGHAM
1951WINNER07--BIRMINGHAM
1952WINNER08--BIRMINGHAM
1953WINNER09--BIRMINGHAM
1954--WINNER09BIRMINGHAM
1955--WINNER10BIRMINGHAM
1956--WINNER11BIRMINGHAM
1957--WINNER12BIRMINGHAM
1958--WINNER13BIRMINGHAM
1959WINNER10--BIRMINGHAM
1960WINNER11--BIRMINGHAM
1961WINNER12--BIRMINGHAM
1962WINNER13--BIRMINGHAM
1963--WINNER14BIRMINGHAM
1964WINNER14--BIRMINGHAM
1965WINNER15--BIRMINGHAM
1966WINNER16--BIRMINGHAM
1967WINNER17--BIRMINGHAM
1968WINNER18--BIRMINGHAM
1969--WINNER15BIRMINGHAM
1970--WINNER16BIRMINGHAM
1971WINNER19--BIRMINGHAM
1972--WINNER17BIRMINGHAM
1973WINNER20--BIRMINGHAM
1974WINNER21--BIRMINGHAM
1975WINNER22--BIRMINGHAM
1976WINNER23--BIRMINGHAM
1977WINNER24--BIRMINGHAM
1978WINNER25--BIRMINGHAM
1979WINNER26--BIRMINGHAM
1980WINNER27--BIRMINGHAM
1981WINNER28--BIRMINGHAM
1982--WINNER18BIRMINGHAM
1983--WINNER19BIRMINGHAM
1984WINNER29--BIRMINGHAM
1985WINNER30--BIRMINGHAM
1986--WINNER20BIRMINGHAM
1987--WINNER21BIRMINGHAM
1988--WINNER22BIRMINGHAM
1989--WINNER23AUBURN
1990WINNER31--BIRMINGHAM
1991WINNER32--BIRMINGHAM
1992WINNER33--BIRMINGHAM
1993--WINNER24AUBURN
1994WINNER34--BIRMINGHAM
1995--WINNER25AUBURN
1996WINNER35--BIRMINGHAM
1997--WINNER26AUBURN
1998WINNER36--BIRMINGHAM
1999WINNER37--AUBURN
2000--WINNER27TUSCALOOSA
2001WINNER38--AUBURN
2002--WINNER28TUSCALOOSA
2003--WINNER29AUBURN
2004--WINNER30TUSCALOOSA
2005--WINNER31AUBURN
2006--WINNER32TUSCALOOSA
2007--WINNER33AUBURN
2008WINNER39--TUSCALOOSA
2009WINNER40--AUBURN
2010--WINNER34TUSCALOOSA
2011WINNER41--AUBURN
2012WINNER42--TUSCALOOSA
2013--WINNER35AUBURN
2014WINNER43--TUSCALOOSA
2015WINNER44--AUBURN
2016WINNER45--TUSCALOOSA
2017--WINNER36AUBURN
2018WINNER46--TUSCALOOSA
2019--WINNER37AUBURN
2020WINNER47--TUSCALOOSA

Alabama holds the all-time series lead with 47 wins. Auburn has 37. The Iron Bowl has seen just one tie in all its years of existence. That came more than a century ago in 1907. The Crimson Tide has maintained the series lead since the 1965 football season when it pulled to 15 wins over Auburn’s 14.

THE IRON BOWL STREAK

The longest winning streak for Alabama is nine (1973-1981) under Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.

The longest winning streak for Auburn is six (2002-2007) under Coach Tommy Tuberville.

LAST WIN

Alabama won in 2020 by a score of 42-13

CURRENT WIN STREAK (As of 2020)

Alabama - 1

RANK GOING IN TO 2021 IRON BOWL

Alabama 10-1, 6-1 (SEC) is ranked No. 3 AP/ No. 2 USA Today

Auburn 6-5, 3-4 (SEC) is unranked

GAME TIME

The teams kick off at 2:30 p.m. with a CBS broadcast.

FAST FACTS

  • Auburn has scored in 115 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in school history. The last shutout the Tigers experienced was by No. 2 Alabama in the 2012 Iron Bowl, a blowout 49-0 loss.
  • Alabama head coach Nick Saban in 11-8 all-time against Auburn, including a 9-5 mark while at UA. First year Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has never coached against an Alabama team.
  • For the 36th time since 1980, at least one team is ranked in the AP Top 25 entering the Iron Bowl. Neither team was ranked in 1982, 1998 and 2003.
  • The highest-ranked team owns a 47-12 (.797) record in the series since 1955.

