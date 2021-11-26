The Iron Bowl - Wins and Losses through the years

(WSFA) - The fiercest rivalry in all of college football takes place each year in late November as the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn University Tigers meet in ‘The Iron Bowl,’ a series that earned its name following years of match-ups in Birmingham, a city rich in iron.

The series started in 1893 when the two teams met in Birmingham. Auburn clinched the first win of the series, which was played in February, then the second that November in Montgomery.

Despite the first game having been played more than 120 years ago, the teams have not met that many times. That’s because the Tide and Tigers skipped out on matchups between 1896 and 1900, then again for decades from 1907 to 1948.

To date, the teams have played each other 85 times in four different locations: Birmingham (53x), Tuscaloosa (13x), Montgomery (4x) and Auburn (15x).

2021 will mark the 86th meeting of the two teams and will be played in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Alabama had the advantage when playing in Birmingham (34-19) and the teams were tied when playing in Montgomery (2-2). The Iron Bowl is no longer played in those cities, having seen its last match-up in Montgomery back in 1903 and in Birmingham back in 1998.

The teams now alternate between Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium on even years and Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on odd years. Auburn retains a statistical advantage at both stadiums (10-5 in Auburn and 7-6 in Tuscaloosa).

Though the Tide has a losing record against the Tigers at home, Saban has closed the gap during his time at the Capstone. His teams have lost to the Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium just once. That was in 2010 when the Tigers came back from a 24-point deficit to beat the Tide on the way to an SEC Championship and the BCS National Championship.

WINS AND LOSSES THROUGH THE YEARS

THE EARLY YEARS (1893-1907) ALABAMA WIN NO. AUBURN WIN NO. LOCATION 1893 (FEBRUARY) - - WINNER 01 BIRMINGHAM 1893 (NOVEMBER) - - WINNER 02 MONTGOMERY 1894 WINNER 01 - - MONTGOMERY 1895 - - WINNER 03 TUSCALOOSA 1896 (NO GAME PLAYED) - - - - - 1897 (NO GAME PLAYED) - - - - - 1898 (NO GAME PLAYED) - - - - - 1899 (NO GAME PLAYED) - - - - - 1900 WINNER 04 MONTGOMERY 1901 WINNER 05 TUSCALOOSA 1902 WINNER 06 BIRMINGHAM 1903 WINNER 02 - - MONTGOMERY 1904 - - WINNER 07 BIRMINGHAM 1905 WINNER 03 - - BIRMINGHAM 1906 WINNER 04 - - BIRMINGHAM 1907 (GAME ENDS IN TIE) - - - - BIRMINGHAM

A FORTY YEAR DROUGH ENDS

THE MODERN YEARS (1948-PRESENT) ALABAMA WIN NO. AUBURN WIN NO. LOCATION 1948 WINNER 05 - - BIRMINGHAM 1949 - - WINNER 08 BIRMINGHAM 1950 WINNER 06 - - BIRMINGHAM 1951 WINNER 07 - - BIRMINGHAM 1952 WINNER 08 - - BIRMINGHAM 1953 WINNER 09 - - BIRMINGHAM 1954 - - WINNER 09 BIRMINGHAM 1955 - - WINNER 10 BIRMINGHAM 1956 - - WINNER 11 BIRMINGHAM 1957 - - WINNER 12 BIRMINGHAM 1958 - - WINNER 13 BIRMINGHAM 1959 WINNER 10 - - BIRMINGHAM 1960 WINNER 11 - - BIRMINGHAM 1961 WINNER 12 - - BIRMINGHAM 1962 WINNER 13 - - BIRMINGHAM 1963 - - WINNER 14 BIRMINGHAM 1964 WINNER 14 - - BIRMINGHAM 1965 WINNER 15 - - BIRMINGHAM 1966 WINNER 16 - - BIRMINGHAM 1967 WINNER 17 - - BIRMINGHAM 1968 WINNER 18 - - BIRMINGHAM 1969 - - WINNER 15 BIRMINGHAM 1970 - - WINNER 16 BIRMINGHAM 1971 WINNER 19 - - BIRMINGHAM 1972 - - WINNER 17 BIRMINGHAM 1973 WINNER 20 - - BIRMINGHAM 1974 WINNER 21 - - BIRMINGHAM 1975 WINNER 22 - - BIRMINGHAM 1976 WINNER 23 - - BIRMINGHAM 1977 WINNER 24 - - BIRMINGHAM 1978 WINNER 25 - - BIRMINGHAM 1979 WINNER 26 - - BIRMINGHAM 1980 WINNER 27 - - BIRMINGHAM 1981 WINNER 28 - - BIRMINGHAM 1982 - - WINNER 18 BIRMINGHAM 1983 - - WINNER 19 BIRMINGHAM 1984 WINNER 29 - - BIRMINGHAM 1985 WINNER 30 - - BIRMINGHAM 1986 - - WINNER 20 BIRMINGHAM 1987 - - WINNER 21 BIRMINGHAM 1988 - - WINNER 22 BIRMINGHAM 1989 - - WINNER 23 AUBURN 1990 WINNER 31 - - BIRMINGHAM 1991 WINNER 32 - - BIRMINGHAM 1992 WINNER 33 - - BIRMINGHAM 1993 - - WINNER 24 AUBURN 1994 WINNER 34 - - BIRMINGHAM 1995 - - WINNER 25 AUBURN 1996 WINNER 35 - - BIRMINGHAM 1997 - - WINNER 26 AUBURN 1998 WINNER 36 - - BIRMINGHAM 1999 WINNER 37 - - AUBURN 2000 - - WINNER 27 TUSCALOOSA 2001 WINNER 38 - - AUBURN 2002 - - WINNER 28 TUSCALOOSA 2003 - - WINNER 29 AUBURN 2004 - - WINNER 30 TUSCALOOSA 2005 - - WINNER 31 AUBURN 2006 - - WINNER 32 TUSCALOOSA 2007 - - WINNER 33 AUBURN 2008 WINNER 39 - - TUSCALOOSA 2009 WINNER 40 - - AUBURN 2010 - - WINNER 34 TUSCALOOSA 2011 WINNER 41 - - AUBURN 2012 WINNER 42 - - TUSCALOOSA 2013 - - WINNER 35 AUBURN 2014 WINNER 43 - - TUSCALOOSA 2015 WINNER 44 - - AUBURN 2016 WINNER 45 - - TUSCALOOSA 2017 - - WINNER 36 AUBURN 2018 WINNER 46 - - TUSCALOOSA 2019 - - WINNER 37 AUBURN 2020 WINNER 47 - - TUSCALOOSA

Alabama holds the all-time series lead with 47 wins. Auburn has 37. The Iron Bowl has seen just one tie in all its years of existence. That came more than a century ago in 1907. The Crimson Tide has maintained the series lead since the 1965 football season when it pulled to 15 wins over Auburn’s 14.

THE IRON BOWL STREAK

The longest winning streak for Alabama is nine (1973-1981) under Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.

The longest winning streak for Auburn is six (2002-2007) under Coach Tommy Tuberville.

LAST WIN

Alabama won in 2020 by a score of 42-13

CURRENT WIN STREAK (As of 2020)

Alabama - 1

RANK GOING IN TO 2021 IRON BOWL

Alabama 10-1, 6-1 (SEC) is ranked No. 3 AP/ No. 2 USA Today

Auburn 6-5, 3-4 (SEC) is unranked

GAME TIME

The teams kick off at 2:30 p.m. with a CBS broadcast.

FAST FACTS

Auburn has scored in 115 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in school history. The last shutout the Tigers experienced was by No. 2 Alabama in the 2012 Iron Bowl, a blowout 49-0 loss.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban in 11-8 all-time against Auburn, including a 9-5 mark while at UA. First year Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has never coached against an Alabama team.

For the 36th time since 1980, at least one team is ranked in the AP Top 25 entering the Iron Bowl. Neither team was ranked in 1982, 1998 and 2003.

The highest-ranked team owns a 47-12 (.797) record in the series since 1955.

