SYNOPSIS – A freeze warning in effect early tomorrow morning. Be sure to cover up sensitive plants and bring in any animals. We can expect a beautiful but cooler weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 60s.

Next week is shaping up nicely with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 60s to middle 70s.

TONIGHT – Mostly Clear,FREEZE WARNING. Low near 33°. Winds NW 10.

TOMORROW – Partly CLoudy. High near 63°. N 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 42°. Winds NW at 15-20 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly CLoudy. Low: 42° High: 61°

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 38° High: 65°

TUE: Mostly Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 71°

THR: Mostly Sunny. Low: 47° High: 73°

FRI: Partly CLoudy. Low: 46° High: 75°

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

