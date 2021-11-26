Advertisement

A breezy and cooler Friday

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – It will be a breezy morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s for highs. Friday night temperatures will drop toward freezing with patchy frost possible. Saturday will be a touch warmer with highs in the lower to middle 60s and mostly sunny skies under high pressure. Temperatures through Monday will range in the 60s with more sunshine expected Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY – Mostly clear. Low near 60. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly sunny. High near 33. Winds N 5. 0%

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. Low near 63° Winds NNE 5 mph. 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 33° High: 63° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy Low: 42° High: 61° 10%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 71° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 73° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop. Winds N 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft.

