One dead after shooting in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, AL - One person is dead after shooting Wednesday night in Enterprise. It happened in the 100 block of Thompson Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered a juvenile shot in the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

Enterprise detectives are investigating. The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is requesting that anyone with information regarding this crime to contact us at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com .

