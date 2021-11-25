Advertisement

One dead after shooting in Enterprise

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, AL - One person is dead after shooting Wednesday night in Enterprise. It happened in the 100 block of Thompson Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered a juvenile shot in the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

Enterprise detectives are investigating. The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is requesting that anyone with information regarding this crime to contact us at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

