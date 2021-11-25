Nick Saban delivers fiery rant heading into Iron Bowl meeting with Auburn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Nick Saban has been known for his fiery rants through the years. Any doubts that Alabama’s coach was mellowing have been dismissed after tonight’s message to fans not happy with the team’s recent performance.

This might be the greatest Nick Saban rant of all-time:



(via @UA_Athletics) pic.twitter.com/dZGTbHujpc — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 25, 2021

Alabama has just one loss this season to Texas A&M after the Aggies kicked a game winning field goal with no time on the clock. This Tide team however has had to battle for their wins at times. The close finishes has left some fans unsatisfied. The legendary coach was not amused and shared his frustrations during tonight’s weekly radio show heading into Saturday’s game.

The Tide travel to Auburn to face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. on WTVY.

