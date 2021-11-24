Volunteer to help with SARCOA’s “Santa for Seniors”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re looking to give back this holiday season, SARCOA needs your help!

The agency is in need of several volunteers to wrap boxes and assemble cleaning buckets for “Santa for Seniors.”

Over 400 boxes are waiting to be wrapped and filled with items for a senior in need.

This is the 16th annual event, dedicated to making low-income seniors in the Wiregrass feel special around the holidays.

Volunteers are needed to make this year just as great.

“The atmosphere is festive, it’s a great opportunity to for families, if you’re sitting around the Thanksgiving table on Thursday, talk about giving back to your community,” expresses Deb Hodgett, Outreach Coordinator at SARCOA. “Consider volunteering for Santa for Seniors and wrapping the gift boxes, assembling the buckets.”

Tuesday November 30th and Wednesday December 1st are the two days volunteers are invited to help wrap boxes and assemble buckets.

Both days have two shifts, the first from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

You can go to SARCOA’S website to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.