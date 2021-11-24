Advertisement

Salvation Army in need on volunteers

The Salvation Army red kettles can be found outside stores once again on Friday, November 12, for the 2021 season.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army is struggling to find volunteer bell ringers for the month of November. Without them, meeting their yearly fundraising goal will not be possible.

Any one can volunteer. Captain Deanne Jones said churches, businesses, families or individuals can volunteer. She suggest for people to make it a tradition each year. The bell ringing shifts are from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. but people can ring a half day if needed. Groups can also split shifts.

Paid bell ringers are also open. Paid bell ringers can get up to 40 hours a week.

Whether you are a volunteer or a paid bell ringer, it is all about raising money to help people in the area who find themselves needing help during the Christmas season and basic needs year-round.

This year the Salvation Army set a goal to raise $120,000 and that can’t be met without the help from the community.

Captain Jones said every dollar helps and everyone’s contributed time helps, because it represents hope.

“We’ve all been struggling with not raising as much money and that just means that we have to stretch our dollars more thin, and so we want to have the opportunity to serve our community well, and the need is great, the need is not going away, in fact the need is getting bigger and bigger. We also understand that even for donors our monies are stretching thinner and thinner, but we just encourage you to kind of dig a little deeper. A dollar goes a long way, so even if you are just throwing in change, throwing in a dollar, it goes a long way. We need it in order to spread that hope.”

If you are interested in volunteering to help them reach their goal, you can call the office at (334)792-1911.

The organization is in need of volunteers throughout the entire holiday season.

