A pleasant & dry Thanksgiving

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – It will be another chilly night with temperatures in the upper 30s and around 40, milder along the coast. Thanksgiving day will bring temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Thanksgiving night, we will get a cold front with a chance of a few light showers. That front will push to the east and leave most of Friday dry & breezy, with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 39. Winds E 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 69. Winds Light & Variable. 0%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 49° Winds W 5-10 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers early. Low: 49° High: 62° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny Low: 35° High: 63° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 65° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 70° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 71° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop. Winds E 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

