Geneva County plans to shift siren testing schedule

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Emergency Management Agency is streamlining a life-saving alert system and saving taxpayer dollars.

The department overlooks about 11 outdoor sirens.

Right now, the horns’ alarms are tested each week. To cut back on the wear and tear, the county is shifting to only testing audible sirens once a month.

“We want to make sure that the public is very familiar with the fact that they are not going to hear it all of the time, and that’s one thing that we are trying to do is to get folks to where they are not as used to hear the sirens when all we’re doing is testing the sirens,” Brian smith, Geneva County EMA Director, said.

Smith said they will still run silent tests each week. Those don’t cause many mechanical issues.

The EMA plans to shift to the new testing schedule in January.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.