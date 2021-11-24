Advertisement

Geneva County plans to shift siren testing schedule

Geneva County siren
Geneva County siren(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Emergency Management Agency is streamlining a life-saving alert system and saving taxpayer dollars.

The department overlooks about 11 outdoor sirens.

Right now, the horns’ alarms are tested each week. To cut back on the wear and tear, the county is shifting to only testing audible sirens once a month.

“We want to make sure that the public is very familiar with the fact that they are not going to hear it all of the time, and that’s one thing that we are trying to do is to get folks to where they are not as used to hear the sirens when all we’re doing is testing the sirens,” Brian smith, Geneva County EMA Director, said.

Smith said they will still run silent tests each week. Those don’t cause many mechanical issues.

The EMA plans to shift to the new testing schedule in January.

