Advertisement

Female senators urge Biden to protect Afghan women and girls

“They are in jeopardy. We need to protect them,” the senators say.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a bipartisan effort, all 24 female senators of the United States Congress are asking President Joe Biden in a letter to protect the rights of Afghan women and girls.

The letter comes in the wake of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Since August, activists say young girls have been sold or married off to older men so their families can buy food.

“Girls are considered to be a source of income for the most uneducated, poor families across the provinces,” said Yalda Afif, a program manager at HIAS.

Afif, a native of Afghanistan, works for the nonpartisan refugee protection organization in its New York office.

She said that in recent months, Afghanistan under the Taliban’s rule has back-peddled on its treatment of women and girls, dismantling the progress that has been made in the past two decades.

“They deny women and girls an education beyond sixth grade,” said Afif.

In the wake of this, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is leading an effort in the Senate along with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California.).

“They are in jeopardy,” said Ernst. “We need to protect them.”

Ernst explained what she wants to see the Biden administration do.

“They need to enter into those deliberations with the Taliban government,” she said.

Ernst said so far, the Biden administration hasn’t done that.

As far as Congress is concerned, Ernst said lawmakers can continue to work on evacuating Afghan evacuees and special immigrant visas while working to protect the Afghan citizens that remain under the Taliban’s rule.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau reached to the White House for comment on this story, and we are still waiting for a response.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Related Stories
Afghans find refuge on-base in America
Afghans find refuge on-base in America
Senator Ron Johnson says Afghanistan withdrawal ‘an unmitigated disaster’
Top military officials publicly testify "there were concerns."

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Fatal crash in Dale County
Crash in Dale County leaves one dead
Key piece in Main Street Enterprise moving on
Key piece in Main Street Enterprise moving on
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game

Latest News

Noel Vanlandingham stands outside Abbeville City Hall on April 6, 2020.
Ousted police chief gets $26k. Here’s why.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Steve Marshall feels “very strongly” President Biden’s vaccine mandates will be struck down in court
The maps were given final approval with Gov. Kay Ivey’s signature at the end of the recent...
2 more lawsuits filed over Alabama’s new district maps
Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff, replacing former Congressman Jo...
Ivey names new top aide, first female to hold position
Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation aimed at limiting companies’ ability to fire...
Alabama GOP advances bill for vaccine mandate exemptions