ESCC/AUM start partnership for concurrent enrollment

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise State Community College has created a partnership with Auburn University Montgomery.

The new agreement will allow ESCC students to take courses through AUM online or in class for courses not offered by ESCC.

This is a first of its kind agreement for the college.

The agreement will focus on students interested in majoring in education and CIS, so they do not have to back track on courses when they transfer.

“It allows those students to take those courses those first two years with us so that when they transfer to that 4-year university they can be on track to graduate on time,” said Danny long, ESCC Vice President and Dean of Instruction.

The agreement with AUM will start in January.

